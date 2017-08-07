In the game of life, Gucci Mane is both a student and a teacher. The self-described “work in progress” has been dropping inspirational gems on Twitter that prove that his outlook is constantly evolving.

Of course, it makes sense for Guwop to sprinkle a little positive energy onto your timeline. The 37-year-old rapper appears to be in a great space mentally, personally and professionally, following his 2016 prison release.

In June, Gucci earned his first platinum single for his Drake-assisted banger “Both,” and the hits apparently keep coming. Besides getting in the best physical shape of his life, La Flare debuted three new albums this year, and will chronicle his wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir in a BET docuseries premiering in October.

Yet even with all of his success, Gucci seems to be committed to reminding his more than 4 million Twitter followers to keep the faith.

No bad break can keep you from your destiny. — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 4, 2017

If you’re in need of a little motivation, The East Atlanta Santa has you covered.

Hit the gallery for some of Gucci’s inspiring tweets.

