G-Eazy is bringing his talents back to New Orleans as the third and final act of the Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour on Wednesday (Aug 30). The Bay Area rapper spent his college years at Loyola University and started his career as an artist there.

In addition to his intimate performance, G-Eazy and Bud Light are launching a clothing capsule collection that will be available in his online store and at a pop-up shop in New Orleans called Gerry’s, open Aug. 29 and 30.

“After an amazing show with John Mayer in Los Angeles, we’re excited to keep the Dive Bar Tour momentum going with G-Eazy in New Orleans, and to see him rock the Dive Bar Tour stage with his signature style,” said Bud Light vice president Andy Goeler. The 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar tour started off at Los Angeles’ Echoplex. VIBE spoke to G-Eazy about his partnership with Bud Light, his experience performing at familiar venues and more.

VIBE: You teamed up with Bud Light as the third and final act for its Dive Bar Tour. How did you get involved with Bud Light?

G-Eazy: It’s an honor for me, and I thought it was an exciting idea because that’s literally where I got started: in dive bars. Performing in these tiny little spots in New Orleans when I was going to school there. This was when I was starting a fan base and first learning how to perform. Those stages were where it all came together, so the opportunity to come back to a place means so much to me. New Orleans is still my second home; my best friends live there, my mom lives out there now and my little brother lives out there. It’s just an incredible opportunity.

You’re getting ready to finish up the rest of your own tour. What are some of the differences in headlining those large venues and something like a more intimate show at a dive bar?

It’s definitely more intimate. You’re literally looking people dead in their faces — and you are doing the same thing on a bigger stage with a bigger crowd, but you can’t reach out to everybody. You can literally see the person in the back row at a dive bar. You can see the person at the edge of the wall on the right side. You can feel everyone’s energy in a space that’s small. It’s much more intimate, but it can also be nerve-racking in that sense.

For whatever reason, it’s easier to perform in front of a massive crowd than in front of a small one, but again, that’s how we came up. I played shows in front of like 25, 50 people, and it’s a lot harder to do your thing in front of a crowd that’s small. You just have to get out there and believe in yourself and go on with the same type of energy regardless, because there is almost like an awkwardness in the room unless you cancel it yourself as a performer.

You had a few notable features on When It’s Dark Out. Should we expect some collaborations for The Beautiful & Damned?

I definitely have some surprises up my sleeve, but really it’s mostly me, to be honest. I bought a house close to a year ago and had a studio built in it, so for the last eight months or so I just locked myself in the studio and went to work. It’s a really personal record. It’s really about my Gemini, my twin personalities, my yin and yang, my light and dark, my Gerald and G-Eazy and the internal struggle between those two characters.

Catch the New Orleans Dive Bar Tour show live in Nola or on Bud Light’s Facebook page on Aug. 30.