Atlanta’s Peewee Longway is one of the many prolific MCs to rep the A as of late. The Zone 3 native may be under the radar when compared to his hometown contemporaries like Migos, Future and Young Thug, but that doesn’t stop his rugged, dope-boy anthems from inspiring diehard street generals from the Deep South.

The rapper, born Quincy Lamont Williams, first appeared on the rap scene with his Money Pounds and Ammunition mixtape back in 2013. After inking a deal with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, Guwop was sent to prison on gun charges, leaving Longway to fend for himself in the ever-evolving music industry.

With his mentor serving fed time, the 32-year-old was forced to boss up and make something out of nothing. He created his label, MPA BandCamp, put his head down and charged forward like a raging bull. Since then, he’s put in work with Migos, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa and Young Dolph, to name a few.

“Rapping is something that just came to me,” remembers Longway. “God sent it. I’d be out there wishing on a star. God sent it to us. We grabbed it and ran with it. Ain’t nothing that we did as kids. Nothing that I been wanting to do. God just sent it.”

With the third installment of the streets-favorite M & M mixtape out today, PeeWee paused his daily grind to hop on the phone with VIBE. During the brief interview, the trapper-turned-rapper opened up about God, meeting Gucci Mane, growing up in Zone 3 with Young Thug, the L.L. Cool J shoutout, and much more.

VIBE: You never had dreams of rap stardom, so what was your childhood like?

Longway: Zone 3 is like every other hood for a black man growing up in America. School was OK. Sometimes I did what I was supposed to do. Sometimes I didn’t. Most times I didn’t go. That’s why I didn’t graduate on time. Not because I was dumb, I just wasn’t participating. But I did graduate.

Gucci Mane damn near put the entire Atlanta on. How did you two meet?

We met about three to four years ago. I would be at this club. Gucci would be on the mic. Wop would f**k the stage up. And we’d be in the cut kicking what we kicking. We met each other and it got on some personal s**t.

Wasn’t your uncle down with Guwop’s Brick Squad?

Yeah, my uncle Don (Cold Blooded Da Don). He the one that officially introduced me to Gucci. And from there it was work. I signed to 1017, but then he went to jail, so I had to do what it do.

What was Young Thug like when you two were nappy headed shorties in Zone 3?

We grew up in the same apartment complex. Thug been rapping before any of us. He been rapping. But other than that, he just like the rest of us kids from the hood. I didn’t know he would be a star. None of us knew. But we all unique. I took him to Gucci. I knew Gucci would like him.

Remember when Guwop said that you were a better rapper than he is? How did you react to that?

Man, I just smiled. He f**ks with me. He believe in me more than I do myself.

L.L. Cool J shouted you out too. That was crazy.

[Laughs] Man, that s**t f**ked me up. That’s L.L. I never would’ve thought that I’d be on his radar.

Have you met him?

Nah, I’ve never met him.

Do you have any dislikes about the rap game?

I don’t really hate any of it. I know how to adjust during the times that I need to. I ain’t looking for no friends in it. I can be a people’s person when I need to be.

What did your mom say when she knew that this rap s**t was going to change your life?

Man, I can’t really say because they knew before me. My nephews started saying that my s**t was popping. I was just doing what it do. So they knew before I did. But man, this s**t feels good. No more court dates. No more stress, no more worrying about money. It’s like I’m kind of safe now. This is the best feeling in the world.

Fans can stream The Blue M&M 3 mixtape here.