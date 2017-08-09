Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló recently announced his mission to position Puerto Rico as the most competitive destination in the United States with an upcoming forum. With the help of the Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce (DEDC), Manuel A. Laboy, the Invest Puerto Rico Forum will take place in late September 2017.

READ: Residente Weighs In On Puerto Rico’s Independence With Trevor Noah

“We are working to position Puerto Rico as a hub for innovation and investment as we continue to integrate ourselves in the global economy. These efforts, combined with a solid incentives program, will allow the island to compete with the largest world economies,” Gov. Rosselló said. “We have established an economic development model based on knowledge and innovation, focused on the emerging industries of research and development (R&D), technology, and exportation service.”

READ: “Despacito” Boosts Puerto Rico’s Economy?

Secretary Laboy also explained the “unique advantages” that Puerto Rico offers to companies and investors. “We have an innovative business ecosystem and the most attractive tax incentives in the nation. On top of that, we offer world-class talent as acknowledged by leading global companies, modern and reliable infrastructure, and the operational stability of a federal jurisdiction,” Laboy explained. “These assets make Puerto Rico the ideal place for emerging industries to grow. The Forum will showcase that Puerto Rico is open for business.”

The Invest Puerto Rico Forum will reportedly welcome nearly 500 investors, entrepreneurs, and business-minded individuals in the Puerto Rico Convention Center. The event will take place Sept. 20-21. For more information regarding the forum’s events and registration, visit the site here.