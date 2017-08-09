Irv Gotti Introduces The New Faces Of Murder Inc.

Irv Gotti has been hard at work on a new television series and movie, but he also is looking to get Murder Inc. back on the Billboard charts.

The Murder Inc. founder is proud to welcome new acts Fitted Circle, Boogiie Byrd and Mustafa Supreme to the label. Currently, he is preparing his freshman roster for new releases in the coming months. Last week, the Queens mogul brought the fellas over to VIBE for wild interview.

Get acquainted with the crew below.

