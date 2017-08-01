Irv Gotti is a hip-hop mogul with many talents. He not only has an ear for hit records but also knows how to deliver authentic stories from the street in multiple forms. After taking some time away from the music industry, the Queens native recently relaunched his trendsetting record label Murder Inc. Once home to multiplatinum artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti, Gotti’s label has recruited a whole new roster for 2017 — we’ll be introducing them later this week.

READ: Irv Gotti Targets Reverse Racism And Police Brutality In The First Episode Of BET’s ‘Tales’

During a recent visit to VIBE’s New York City offices, the giddy executive also opened up about a passion project he has been working on for years: a movie telling the life story of one of New York City’s most infamous street legends, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

“I had a great meeting with Jamie Foxx, and I also had great meetings with Leonardo DiCaprio. Anyone who knows me knows that I have a brother named Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, one of the biggest figures in Queens. It’s a black gangster movie, and if I do a movie on Supreme, I want it done right.”

Gotti also talked about bringing the Murder Inc. story to the small screen through a new television deal with Paramount.

“The TV series is already a deal I got with Paramount. Tales is just the first onslaught, but for the Murder Inc. [story] I chose not to do a film because there’s so much to my story. It’s the beefs, the relationships: JAY-Z, DMX in the early days.”

READ: Irv Gotti Breaks Down ‘Tales’ Lynching Scene With Brody Jenner

The next episodes of Tales will air after the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Oct. 10. You can catch the first three shows on BET-on-Demand and BET.com now.