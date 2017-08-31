Issa Rae’s glow up is a sight to behold. Ever since her HBO show Insecure snatched our attention and edges, Issa’s career has been on the constant up-and-up. From rebooting the Milk + Honey web series on her YouTube channel and pitching a black 90210, to joining the cast of Fox 2000’s The Hate U Give and teaming up with former NBA star Baron Davis on a movie project, the sky’s the limit for the writer and actor. Not to mention the fact that she already got the green light for a third season of Insecure.

Now, the Black Girls Rock honoree is seeing another one of her web series babies move to the next level. Today (Aug. 31), Aspire TV announced that they will be premiering the first season of the Butter + Brown culinary series on their network at the top of October. The series was created, co-executive produced and hosted by Seth Brundle and Leslie Antonoff, while Rae and Chef G. Garvin (Turn Up the Heat, Road Trip with G. Garvin) serve as executive producers.

This season, Brundle and Antonoff will be hosting guests such as Rick Ross, David Banner, Larenz Tate and Carla Hall as they blend unique recipes, conversation, cocktails and games. The first of nine ordered episodes (in addition to the previously aired pilot) will air on October 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Want a sneak peak? Catch a couple old episodes here.