Hella Happy: ‘Insecure’ Will Return For A Third Season

In the words of Issa Rae, “It’s hella official!” The rising director/writer/visionary/part-time rapper announced that Insecure will return for a third season on HBO. The exciting news came via Rae’s Twitter account, which amassed over 3,000 retweets in under 60 minutes.

The critically-acclaimed series co-piloted by executive producer and showrunner Prentice Penny alongside executive producers Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Berry, remains a fan favorite for its relatable scenarios. During an interview with HOT 97, actor Jay Ellis spoke on what partly makes the show so popular. “Pretty much everything that you are seeing this season has happened to one of our writers or to someone very close to one of our writers or even to Yvonne [Orji] or myself,” he said. The show is currently at the midway point of its 8-episode season.

Alongside the return of Insecure, HBO also renewed The Rock-led Ballers for a fourth season. Per Variety, executive vice president of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt said, “We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of ‘Ballers’ and ‘Insecure’ connected with our viewers out of the gate. We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”