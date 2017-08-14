Insecure is arguably one of televisions hottest TV shows that deals with the ups, down and in betweens of young, black professionals trying to get it together and while Sunday nights, show creator Issa Rae and the rest of the cast have the Internet a buzz, lately there has been conversation about the sex scenes and what many think are missing from those scenes.

Former VIBE writer Jozen Cummings penned a story for Very Smart Brothas about the several instances he noticed sex scenes on the show and there not being a condom present.

“This season when Issa and Lawrence have their moment of breakup sex, once again there is no mention or showing of a condom. Again it was noticeable, but in that scene, it wasn’t difficult to believe that a couple who has been together for years would skip safe sex and take their chances with each other. Even if we take into consideration what Lawrence had been doing with Tasha, sex—especially in heated moments like the one we saw between Issa and Lawrence—gets risqué.

But after last episode’s sex scene between Eddie and Issa, in which there is once again no mention or showing of a condom, I have to wonder why such a detail has been left out by the writers.”

It seemed as if Cummings struck a chord because Insecure’s show runner Prentice Penny who also made his directorial debut with last night’s episode (Aug. 13) took to Twitter to defend the show’s support of condoms.

On Monday (Aug. 14) hearing the concerns of many, Issa took to Twitter to tell fans the writers room have frequent safe-sex conversations and make a point to allude to it in the show.

We tend to place condoms in the backgrounds of scenes or imply them. But we hear you guys and will do better next season. #InsecureHBOpic.twitter.com/q9quKK3ZB8 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 14, 2017

So what do you think? Has Insecure been irresponsible in not showing condoms, or should grown people know to use condoms when having sex and the Internet shouldn’t make that Issa Rae’s responsibility?

