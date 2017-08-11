J.Cole’s music has touched the lives of many, including one teen who was reduced to tears after meeting his Dreamville idol.

FOX 46 from Washington reports Ohio native Robert Griffin and his son Colin, 13, were given the opportunity to attend Cole’s D.C. ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ tour stop Tuesday (Aug. 8). Earlier this year, the teen was diagnosed with stage four rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was then connected to the Make-A-Wish program where his only wish was to meet J.Cole. Twitter also played a part in Colin’s dreams coming true.

Griffin contacted fellow Dreamville member Bas on the app in July.

@Bas My 11 year old son @ his first concert in 2015.Just diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and all he wants is to meet J Cole.Please help me Bas pic.twitter.com/BuNIpmuzmi — Robert Griffin (@RobertG09031980) July 29, 2017

From there, Bas helped set up Colin’s meet and greet with J.Cole that turned into a heartwarming experience. Colin and Cole talked for an hour as the teen shared his love for the rapper’s music. Robert says Cole told Colin “no, you inspire me” after the teen explained how Cole’s music helped him get through rough times.

“It was just unbelievable,” Robert told the news outlet. The experience he says, “far exceeded anything I could have imagined. Especially for me as a father, to be able to give my son the one thing he wanted.”

@JColeNC Dreamville truly is a family. They made my sons dream come true tonight.I will never be able to thank you all enough. Much Love! pic.twitter.com/qQEec937PK — Robert Griffin (@RobertG09031980) August 9, 2017

The proud dad added Cole gave Colin the shoes off his feet and signed them. Colin is about to endure a six-day treatment and 54 weeks of chemotherapy, but Robert beleives his son will go though the ordeal in high spirits after meeting his favorite rapper.

