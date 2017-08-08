J.Cole Calls Out Baltimore Ravens For Their Fear Of Signing Colin Kaepernick

As J.Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” tour continues, the artist has used his platform to speak on Colin Kaepernick’s ongoing battle with the NFL.

On Sunday (Aug. 6), the “Neighbors” rapper spoke to fans at the Royal Farms Arena on the athlete-activist and his current free agent status. With the NFL season right around the corner, not one team has made an offer to sign Kaepernick since his protest drew national attention last year.

“Baltimore, the type of sh*t that’s happening here, don’t you think somebody should risk they’re whole livelihood and their whole life to talk about this sh*t? Even if it cost them they money, they job, they life? Don’t that sound like Colin Kaepernick?,” he said before performing “Neighbors.” “Don’t that sound like what he doing? And he trying to come to Baltimore, the city that seems to need that shit for real.”

Baltimore Ravens were reported in showing interest in Kaepernick last week, but expressed concern with his political views. Kapernick has met criticism from people like Stephen A. Smith, who believes his skills also played a part in the league’s reluctancy in signing him.

Like Cole, Kaepernick has seen support from ESPN Contributor Howard Bryant, Charlamagne Tha God and 90,000 others who have signed a Change.org petition to boycott viewership of NFL games if the 29-year-old doesn’t play this fall.

Kaepernick has since acknowledged the petition as well as Cole by attending his tour. “I appreciate you not just talking about helping the people, but actually going out and doing the work,” Kaepernick wrote to Cole on social media. In their photos, Cole is seen wearing a “I Know My Rights” tee from Kaepernick’s non-profit Know Your Rights camp, which helps youth of color with self-love and awareness.

