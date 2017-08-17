Jacquees turned his “B.E.D. (Remix)” video into a raunchy party where anything and everything was allowed.

Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign showed up for the escapades, along with a few special invited guests by the names of Tory Lanez, Tank, Keke Palmer, Offset and Takeoff. Directed by BPace, the singer wasn’t shy about showing off a couple Tupac-inspired poses as well. Yikes!

“B.E.D. (Remix)” was featured on Jacquees collaborative mixtape with producer Nash B, Since You Playin.’