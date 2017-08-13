James Alex Fields Jr has been identified as the terrorist responsible for plowing through a crowd of anti-white nationalist protestors Saturday (Aug. 11) afternoon in Charlottesville, VA killing one and injuring several.

The 20-year-old Maumee, Ohio resident was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit and run attended failure to stop with injury, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail. The FBI is still investing the car crash.

“The Richmond FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances of the deadly vehicular incident that occurred earlier Saturday morning. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and as this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to comment further at this time,” Kummer said.

Fields rammed a Dodge Challenger through a crowd of demonstrators killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a Virginia paralegal who was crossing the street. Many right-wing groups, neo-Nazis and other domestic terrorists descended upon the college town to protest the removal of Confederate General Robert. E. Lee statue.

Late Friday night several hundred men and women holding Tiki torches marched on UVA’s campus chanting “You will not replace us,” and “Jew will not replace us.”

Gov. Terry McAuliffe held a press conference late Saturday afternoon condemning the actions of the protestors. “There is no place for you here, there is no place for you in America.”