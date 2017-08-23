James Comey is taking up a residency at Howard University. The former FBI chief has signed on to lead a series of lectures on public policy, the HBCU announced Wednesday (Aug. 23).

Comey has also been named Howard’s 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy. To kick off his tenure, Comey will deliver the keynote address at the university’s convocation opening on Sept. 22, which is held to welcome in new students.

“I am honored to hold the King Chair this school year. Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today,” Comey said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike.”

Comey will lead and conduct five lectures throughout the academic school year, for which he will be paid $100,000. However, the onetime FBI leader, who was fired in May, is donating his salary to a Howard University scholarship fund benefitting students who come from foster homes.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Comey to Howard,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.”

As for the topics of his lectures, Comey will consult with student leaders and other “campus stakeholders” to select issues that are “relevant to the Howard community.”

