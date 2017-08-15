The youth are the future, and Chicago’s fastest-rising figureheads are making sure to show off the talents of the next generation. For her video for “LSD” featuring Chance The Rapper, Jamila Woods tapped into the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system to find an aspiring filmmaker to write the treatment.

She and Chano partnered with Vincent Martell and Sam Bailey of VAM Studio to make it all happen. Out of several submissions, VAM selected Ashley Huicochea, a senior at Prosser Career Academy, as the winner. Huicochea was able to shadow the directors on set as they brought her treatment to life, while six student runners-up got to shadow other major parts of production.

Much like the original song, the finished “LSD” video unfolds like a love poem to Chicago: reverent and commanding respect for Lake Michigan and Lake Shore Drive, and the neighborhoods and dynamic people who make up the city. Watch the video up top, and take a behind-the-scenes look at the CPS students at work below.