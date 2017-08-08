Janet Jackson Gets Fans Excited With Tour Rehearsal Snapshot
Janet Jackson is poised to return to the main stage following the birth of her first child earlier this year. The influential artist ignited fans with excitement when she posted a snapshot of her tour rehearsal on Twitter.
“I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour,” she wrote. “We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”
Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! pic.twitter.com/CUIrfbzJ1l
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 8, 2017
While the original Unbreakable World Tour was underway last year, the “No Sleeep” singer had to place a 9-month halt on the trek. “My husband and I are planning our family,” she shared in a video. “I’m gonna have to delay the tour. Please if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now.”
The tour will begin on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, La., and wrap up on Dec. 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.
