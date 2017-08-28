Jason Mitchell had a few choice words for Delta Air Lines’ personnel. According to TMZ, the Straight Outta Compton actor unleashed his inner thoughts once he realized Delta allegedly gave his first class seat away.

Once the New Orleans native entered the aircraft on Sunday (Aug. 27), he questioned Delta’s actions and showed the flight attendants and the pilot his confirmation ticket on his cell phone. In a statement issued to the news site, Delta revealed that Mitchell was actually late to board the flight, dispelling headlines that his seat was double booked.

Prior to this incident, Mitchell agreed to sit in an available economy seat, but another passenger’s video captured his outburst on an unidentified man who sat in front of him, which prompted the 30-year-old to exit the plane.

TMZ adds that Mitchell was detained by local authorities once he decided to leave the plane. No charges have been filed.