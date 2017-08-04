The willful inability for some viewers to separate the actors from their Insecure characters continues to provide hilarious yet disturbing stories, such as Jay Ellis’ latest recollection.

During an interview with the “Ebro In The Morning” crew (Aug. 4), the rising actor said a fan aggressively approached him as if he were his character Lawrence from the HBO series.

“I had somebody yell ‘fu*k you’ at me a couple of days ago. Like literally screaming from across the street and then storming up to me in my face. ‘You ain’t sh*t, you’re never going to be shi*t, you wasn’t sh*t when…’ and I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa!'” he said. “At the end, I was like, ‘You realize that’s just TV right?’ and she’s like, ‘You’re looking into my soul right now.'”

Ellis also spoke on the relatability the characters present, which is why so many viewers feel as if their lives are being played out on the small screen.

“We’ll table read four or five, six of the episodes ahead of the time,” he shared. “They throw a hook at us. We don’t see the last episode until the week before usually. Our writers will start in the fall, they’ll write for about four or five months. Issa has an idea, has a vision of the things she wants to explore this season. Her and our showrunner, Prentice Penny, they sit down and hash those out a little bit more. They bring all our writers in, they talk about ideas, they pitch different ideas. Pretty much everything that you are seeing this season has happened to one of our writers or to someone very close to one of our writers or even to Yvonne [Orji] or myself.”

The 35-year-old isn’t the only person receiving abrasive reactions. For actress Dominique Perry, who plays Ellis’ seemingly new love interest, Tasha, she told Essence that she continues to receive hate mail from viewers. “She’s such a love/hate character. I get so much hate mail,” she revealed. “I’ve even had a girl be like, ‘Oh, my God, you know I want to fight you, right?'”

Even other social media users are getting in on the action. Just today (Aug. 4), Chase bank replied to one tweeter to reassure followers that Tasha isn’t one of their employees.

👀 Look, we’re Team Issa and Lawrence too, but Tasha doesn’t work here. — Chase (@Chase) August 4, 2017

