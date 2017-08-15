Days after releasing the official visuals for “MaNyfaCedGod,” JAY-Z returns with an equally engrossing video clip titled “Footnotes For MaNyfaCedGod,” where the rapper and fellow industry peers unpack relationship ethics and the common perceptions of masculinity.

The likes of Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, Mack Wilds, Jesse Williams, Meek Mill and Charlamagne Tha God discuss societal markers of manhood and what we as a social collective often strip men of (the right to exercise vulnerability and emotionality, for example).

Things get even more intimate when Hov asks each colleague to grade himself on the moral spectrum. “Any guy who gives himself an ‘A’ is probably a piece of s**t,” standup comic Michael Che quipped.

Take a look at the video above.