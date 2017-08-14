Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is the latest blockbuster name to appear in Jay-Z’s most recent, Tidal-exclusive video.

READ: Take A Behind-The-Scenes Look At JAY-Z’s “Moonlight” Video

“MaNyfaCedGod,” a bonus track from Mr. Carter’s 13th opus 4:44, features musician James Blake. In the black-and-white clip, directed by Francesco Carrozzini, Nyong’o takes us through an interpretive dance, meant to symbolize the trials and tribulations of a broken relationship on the mend.

The Black Panther actress also recites words written by 13th-century poet Rumi, the latter of whom the Jigga Man’s newborn daughter with wife Beyonce is named after.

“Be grateful for whatever comes, because each has been sent from a guide from beyond,” she says.

READ: JAY-Z Forgives His Father In “Adnis” (Starring Mahershala Ali And Danny Glover)

The video accompanies earlier 4:44 visuals “Adnis,” “Moonlight,” “Kill Jay Z,” “Bam,” and “The Story Of O.J.”