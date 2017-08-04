With every video that JAY-Z releases for 4:44, you never know what the visuals will entail. For “Moonlight,” the father-of-three decided to take his cues from the hit comedy show Friends but added a commendable twist to the pop culture favorite.

With an all black cast taking the place of Ross, Joey, Rachel, Monica and others, Mr. Carter recruited some of Hollywood’s most innovative stars like Jerrod Carmichael, Issa Rae, Lil Rel Howery, Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Tiffany Haddish.

View the replay-worthy video below.