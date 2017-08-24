JAY-Z has reportedly been selected as the musical performer for Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) season 43 premiere. The Roc Nation mogul will appear alongside the show host, Ryan Gosling.

The news was announced on SNL’s official Twitter account late Thursday (Aug. 24) night. The NBC comedy skit series didn’t reveal any other details about the performance, but Hov is expected to perform work from his certified platinum album, 4:44.

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Jay dropped his 13th studio album in late June 2017. The chart-topper features Frank Ocean, Beyonce, and Damien Marley, and Hov’s matured perspective on finances, marriage, family, and more.

In addition to SNL, Jay is booked for a number of music festivals, including Made In America in Philadelphia and the Meadows Music Festival in New York City.

Saturday Night Live season 43 returns on Sept. 30.