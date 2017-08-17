Reggae singer Jesse Royal helps push the rich musical lineage of Jamaica forward on his forthcoming album, Lily of Da Valley. He worked with producers Llamar “ Riff Raff” Brown, Kareem “Remus” Burrell, Phillip “Winta” James and others to create a sound that combines revolutionary messages, soulful harmonizing and body-shaking beats.

Teaming with up Jo Mersa Marley, the eldest son of Stephen Marley, Jesse debuts his passionate new single, “Generation,” on VIBE today (Aug. 17). The track urges all citizens of the world to stand up for what is right — and holy.

“This is simply displaying our fearlessness and our resilience while ensuring them that we will not take it anymore. We put people over money, love over hate and peace over war, every time!… It’s a takeover, not a protest,” Jesse tells VIBE about the song.

The singer previously released the track “Always Be Around,” produced by Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown. Jesse’s Lily of Da Valley album is set for release on Oct. 6 through Easy Star Records. It will be available for preorder on Aug. 18.