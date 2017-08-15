In this day and age, if one has a celebrity platform of any sort, it’s important that it be used to amplify messages of goodness and change. Last night, before the beginning of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host did just that. Visibly shaken by the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, Fallon used the opening segment of his show to denounce the sort of hate-fueled activities and white supremacist rhetoric being spewed in response to a confederate statue removal.

“Even thought The Tonight Show is not a political show, it’s my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being,” he said. “What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va. was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else and you’re seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists and I was sick to my stomach.”

He reflected on the fact that as a parent to two toddler-aged daughters, he’s eventually going to have to not only explain to them this hatred does exists, but that it is wrong and has no place in their upbringing.

“As kids grow up, they need people to look up to, to show them what’s right and good. They need parents and teachers and they need leaders who appeal to the best in us. The fact that it took the president two days to clearly come out and clearly denounce racism and white supremacists is shameful, and I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something. It’s important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it.”

He implored people to be active, vocal and visible in their disassociation from extremism, racism and other forms of hatred that keep America stuck in it’s dark past.

“I can’t look at by beautiful growing curious daughters and say nothing when this kind of thing is happening. We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists and stand up for what is right and civil and kind, and to show the next generation that we haven’t forgotten how hard people have fought for human rights. We cannot do this; we cannot go backwards.”

Well said. Watch his entire statement up top.