Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Are Expecting Their First Child

CREDIT: Instagram

If you’ve noticed the Internet appears to be a bit more well behaved and mild-mannered, it’s because Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have everyone feeling warm and mushy on the inside. The hilarious and loving couple announced Thursday (Aug. 10) they’re expecting their first child.



Cyn—who regularly turns breakfast into a makeshift Beyoncé concert, and Joe, whose mic drop during a post-BET interview with Migos spawned one of the Internet’s best memes—took to social media to announce the happy news.

I Never…. I never knew we'd get here, it's funny… I never saw you in that light. Now I never see light without you. I never courted you, an if I did I never acknowledged it. I never had a friend in romance. I never thought that was possible. I never have laughed this much or hard. I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even…. but I never knew you………. I never could've been more deprived. I never felt this way before. I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole. It makes me whole. I never imagined you would be as beautiful as you are today, it's beautiful to be a part of. Thank you for it all. Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times. Thank you for for carrying my child. Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well. Thank you for every I never Thank you for changing my forever, forever Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance… Because if there's one thing you've taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know. I love you. I love y'all. PS – ITS FUCKING LIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden)

The couple did a home photo shoot to make their announcement, and while Budden was super emotional and sweet, Cyn decided to get straight to the point.

“Thank you for inserting yourself inside of me,” Santana said.

“You’re so romantic. You have a career in romance novels,” Budden replied.

Thank you @cynsantana

A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden)

No word on the gender of the baby or when it will make its debut, but congrats to the couple.

