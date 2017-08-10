Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Are Expecting Their First Child

If you’ve noticed the Internet appears to be a bit more well behaved and mild-mannered, it’s because Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have everyone feeling warm and mushy on the inside. The hilarious and loving couple announced Thursday (Aug. 10) they’re expecting their first child.

Cyn—who regularly turns breakfast into a makeshift Beyoncé concert, and Joe, whose mic drop during a post-BET interview with Migos spawned one of the Internet’s best memes—took to social media to announce the happy news.

The couple did a home photo shoot to make their announcement, and while Budden was super emotional and sweet, Cyn decided to get straight to the point.

“Thank you for inserting yourself inside of me,” Santana said.

“You’re so romantic. You have a career in romance novels,” Budden replied.

No word on the gender of the baby or when it will make its debut, but congrats to the couple.