Watch Joey Bada$$ & Logic Freestyle On Their Tour Bus

With the help of Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo, Logic has brought his Everybody tour to cities across the nation and recently shut Barclays Center on Tuesday night (Aug. 8) with a set full of memorable moments. As we see in a video posted to Logic’s Instagram on Tuesday morning (Aug. 8), tour life seems to be treating Logic and Joey Bada$$ well, as the rappers exchanged bars in a cypher on their tour bus.

The Instagram clip was cut from Logic’s ongoing “Just Another Day” YouTube web series, where the “Black SpiderMan” rapper takes viewers behind the scenes of his day-to-day duties. In the video, Logic (clad in a blue Seinfeld T-shirt) and a shirtless Joey seem to be unwinding, as the wordsmiths bounce off each other’s lines, rapping over a mellow, downtempo beat.

Logic’s Everybody tour will continue its trek at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in Boston on Aug. 9 before concluding in Toronto on Aug. 26. This October, Logic will embark on a European tour in support of his latest album, Everybody, making stops in Denmark, France, Ireland, and more.

Watch the full episode of Logic’s “Just Another Day” below. The freestyle session begins around the 7:30 mark.

