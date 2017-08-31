Joey Bada$$ isn’t normally the one to rap about shiny jewels and fancy cars. However, the young man likes to live a little just like the rest of us.

Brooklyn’s own recently took his “500 Benz” out for a spin in the city for his latest music video. Young Bada$$ also finds a young lady to keep him company along the way.

“So anytime I’m pullin’ off, it’s getaway fashion/Coppers’ll never catch him, I got hustler’s passion/Chick in my passenger seat, she lookin’ like she came out the pageant/And she down for anything that I ask or imagine,” spits Joey on the flossy track.

The Statik Selektah-produced track was released as a loosie back in July.

