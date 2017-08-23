Due to “unforeseen circumstances,” Joey Bada$$ will not be performing his previously scheduled shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto on his Everybody Tour. Many believe that the Brooklynite’s mistake of looking directly at the solar eclipse is to blame for the cancellations. Due to some retweets from the rapper himself, it sort of seems likely.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 22, 2017

“Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I’ve sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn’t die tho,” he tweeted on Monday (Aug. 21). “This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind.”

Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I’ve sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn’t die tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017

This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017

During the historic solar eclipse, scientists, reporters and everybody’s concerned mama noted that it would be a major hazard to look at the eclipse without the proper protective eyewear. Some of the consequences of looking directly at the sun during the eclipse/in general include sunburn of the cornea, longterm retinal damage and temporary blindness.

Is this mistake to blame for the cancelled concerts? No one knows for sure. However, we’re hoping that the rest of the shows on the Everybody Tour are a breeze for the All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.