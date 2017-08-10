In 1998, Brandy and Monica joined vocal forces to premiere a song that had everyone taking sides. “The Boy Is Mine,” co-produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Dallas Austin, has stood the test of time; now, in 2017, the song has taken on new life in the form of a late-night show’s reenactment.

On The Late Late Show With James Corden, Detroit co-star John Boyega was the center of the host and actor Jeffrey Tambor’s fight for recognition as they sang the words, “the Boyega is mine.” From the silk pajamas to the reveal at the end, what do you think of their rendition?

Watch the performance below.