Actor John Leguizamo’s show, Latin History for Morons is getting a theatrical twist. The one-man show is moving to Broadway for a limited time this fall, Variety reports.

Latin History for Morons takes audiences on Leguizamo’s search to find a Latino hero for his son’s school project. Disappointed by the lack of Latinos talked about in American history, Leguizamo embarks on a historical journey, uncovering the country’s forgotten histories. The show was originally performed off Broadway at the Public Theater. After raving reviews, it was reported the satire had extended its stay for additional dates in late April 2017.

The solo show is one of many projects Leguizamo has starred in. His past shows include 2011’s Ghetto Klown, 2001’s Sexholix, and 1998’s Freak.

Latin History for Morons will preview on Oct. 19 at New York’s Studio 54, but will officially open on Nov. 15. It will end its Broadway stint on Feb. 4.