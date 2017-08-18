JoJo Announces Music Imprint “Clover Music” With Interscope Records
JoJo recently announced on Instagram that she made the difficult decision of leaving her home at Atlantic Records in order to fulfill her “ultimate goal” of ownership.
READ: (Re)Introducing JoJo: A Candid Chat With A Grown A** Woman
The pop/R&B starlet will be embarking on a new journey with Interscope Records, a new music imprint called “Clover Music.” Through the new venture, the “F**k Apologies” singer will team up with Interscope’s head of A&R, Aaron Bay-Schuck.
“I’m reunited with @bayschuck, my original A&R at Atlantic, who was instrumental in signing me there,” she wrote on Instagram Friday (Aug. 18). “One of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my career was leave the Atlantic family. It was a decision I seriously struggled with, but felt I owed it to myself to fulfill my ultimate goal, which was ownership.”
Today, I am SO SO SO excited to announce my new imprint and joint venture, CLOVER MUSIC with Interscope Records!!! I’m reunited with @bayschuck, my original A&R at Atlantic, who was instrumental in signing me there… One of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my career was leave the Atlantic family. It was a decision I seriously struggled with, but felt I owed it to myself to fulfill my ultimate goal, which was ownership. At 13 years old, I was a brand new naive fetus of an artist trying to make a name for myself. At 18, after being blessed with two successful albums, I found myself having to fight for freedom and the opportunity to release music. It took six long tumultuous years but we did it. Thank YOU for sticking by me through thick and thin and showing me MAD LOVE!! ❤️ Thank you @Interscope and Aaron for trusting this little Mass girl with big dreams. Now let’s make something great by @angelokritikos
Atlantic Records was the new home of the prodigy after a tumultuous journey to release new music. She was deadlocked in a contract by her former label, Blackground, for several years. Through Atlantic, she released her first solo album in 10 years, 2016’s Mad Love.
“Thank YOU for sticking by me through thick and thin and showing me MAD LOVE!!” she wrote to the label and her die-hard fans.
READ: JoJo Sings About A Super-Love Situation On “Wonder Woman”
Congrats on the new endeavor.