JoJo recently announced on Instagram that she made the difficult decision of leaving her home at Atlantic Records in order to fulfill her “ultimate goal” of ownership.

The pop/R&B starlet will be embarking on a new journey with Interscope Records, a new music imprint called “Clover Music.” Through the new venture, the “F**k Apologies” singer will team up with Interscope’s head of A&R, Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“I’m reunited with @bayschuck, my original A&R at Atlantic, who was instrumental in signing me there,” she wrote on Instagram Friday (Aug. 18). “One of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my career was leave the Atlantic family. It was a decision I seriously struggled with, but felt I owed it to myself to fulfill my ultimate goal, which was ownership.”

Atlantic Records was the new home of the prodigy after a tumultuous journey to release new music. She was deadlocked in a contract by her former label, Blackground, for several years. Through Atlantic, she released her first solo album in 10 years, 2016’s Mad Love.

“Thank YOU for sticking by me through thick and thin and showing me MAD LOVE!!” she wrote to the label and her die-hard fans.

