A man who claimed to have been stabbed by a black man because of his neo-Nazi haircut, confessed to making the whole thing up. Joshua Witt told police about two weeks ago while in the parking lot of a Sheridan, Colorado Steak and Shake he was approached and attacked by a black guy

“I was just getting out of my car to go get myself a milkshake and the next thing I hear is ‘You one of them neo-Nazis’ as this man is swinging a knife at my head over my car door,” Witt said at the time of the stabbing. “I threw my hands up out of natural reflex and then I kind of dived back in my car as the suspect took off running.”

However, Buzzfeed News learned the only person who stabbed Witt was Witt himself.

On Monday (Aug. 28) the Sheridan Police Department told Buzzfeed Witt confessed after they presented him with evidence that proved he was the only person in the parking lot. Law enforcement became suspicious when they viewed surveillance footage and didn’t see anyone fleeing the scene. However what they did find was video from a nearby sporting goods store where they learned he bought a small knife moments before he claimed the stabbing happened.

The cops re-interviewed Witt on Thursday and after presenting him with their findings he admitting to making the whole story up. He was later charged with falsely reporting to authorities and released on a summons.