Las Vegas based crooner JR Castro delivers the sultry new visuals for his track, “Sexpectations,” directed by Philly Fly Boy. The loverboy and his lady enjoy every last minute of each other while the cameras capture every intimate moment.

Produced by The Audibles and Pyro, “Sexpectations” is the first single and title track for the crooner’s forthcoming EP. Slated to be released in the coming months, the project also features Quavo, Timbaland, Kid Ink, Terrace Martin and more.

The track is available on all streaming platforms now.