Smokepurpp’s hustle hasn’t gone unnoticed in the streets. In fact, after Todd Moscowitz signed him to Alamo Records under Interscope, the youth of Miami are behind him 100%. With his highly anticipated mixtape Deadstar on deck, Purpp is making sure all eyes are on him by dropping his next single with Juicy J, “Streets Love Me.”

READ: Money Machines: Wifisfuneral And Smokepurpp “Run It Up” One More Time

Juicy knows that young Purpp still has a lot to learn about these streets and even shows him up with multiple stacks of Benjamins stored in his personal Brinks truck. Although the Taylor Gang veteran is no stranger to the streets of Dade County, Juicy J comes through to embrace Purpp’s block as if it were his own on the bass-heavy banger producer by Mr. Bream.

Purpp’s Deadstar album is expected to drop later this year.