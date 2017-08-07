The late, great Biggie Smalls once penned one of the realest statements in the world, “Mo’ Money, Mo Problems.” That couldn’t be more true for the streets and Trey Songz’s newest artist, Junior, who illustrates the saying vividly in the visuals to his new single, “In Love With The Money.”

The video, directed by Bryan Alan, masterfully captures the essence and lyrics of the song as it shows how some money Junior passed to a neighborhood junkie continuously switches hands in the drug trade — ala The Red Violin. This compelling piece reminds us that with dirty money comes with dirty consequences. The “Best Friend” rapper spoke with VIBE about the inspiration behind the record and how motivating it is for hustlers everywhere.

“The record came from a really organic space that’s relatable to every tax bracket,” he explains. “Feel good music that motivates your everyday grind and encourages you to go out and get what you deserve!”

The song is now available on iTunes and all streaming services right now.