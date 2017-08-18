If you don’t know about Cris Streetz by now, it’s time you get familiar. The Bronx born rhyme slinger based in Tampa, Fla., has been making moves under the guidance of production phenoms J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and UsNvrThem Records. Streetz first made waves back in 2015 with his 13-track mixtape 24K, which was executive produced by the Grammy Award-winning collective J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and holds features from Young Buck, Jadakiss, and the late Bankroll Fresh.

Earlier this month, Streetz made noise in New York City when Funkmaster Flex included both of his new singles “Hands Up” and “Ratchet” on his “Funk Flex Playlist.” Now he’s getting ready to drop off his new collection of records in his new PreGame EP.

“PREGAME is a small glimpse into what we have coming and a perfect introduction into what I do as an artist,” Cris Streetz told VIBE via email. “I think it’s a sample size of my creativity & diversity as my aim is to always connect with people regardless of the content or subject matter. So roll something & enjoy the #PREGAME.”

The 4-pack EP serves as the prequel to his upcoming debut album Rollin Stoned coming soon. Get ready for the album by pushing play on Cris Streetz’s new PreGame EP below.