Justine Skye and singer/songwriter/actor Rotimi just can’t keep their hands off of each other in the “Back For More” video. The songstress starts off cuddling up with the love of her life before the relationship blues set in to make this a shaky ride.

READ: Justine Skye And Wiz Kid Bring It Home In “U Don’t Know”

“Shooting this video with Rotimi was so much fun. It was basically improv and we just fed off of each other” says Justine. “We started just days before I was scheduled to start filming my first acting role in “Green Dolphin so he also gave me great advice and definitely made me feel a bit more comfortable about what to expect for when I started filming the movie.”

Directed by Grizz Lee.

Produced by Hit-Maker and AyoNKeyz, Justine’s new single is available now on all streaming platforms.