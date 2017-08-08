Kabaka Pyramid has a voice powerful enough to move mountains. Through his earth shattering delivery, the rising reggae phenom aims to spread social change with his words.

Today (Aug 8), the singer debuts the video for his upcoming album’s lead single, “Can’t Breathe,” which speaks for the unprivileged who often are overlooked and ignored by society — and the powers that be.

“I was watching ‘Lauryn Hill Unplugged’ and I was struck by the emotions she put in her songs and I wanted the people that listen to this song, get that same feeling,” says Kabaka Pyramid. “The stress and strain of the system and the mental pollution we are fed day to day reminds me of feeling claustrophobic and suffocated.”

Contraband serves as Kabaka Pyramid’s first full-length album to be distributed by Bebble Rock Music and Ghetto Youths International with Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley as executive producer. Barcelona’s Genis Nadal is also a credited as a producer on the project.

The single is available for purchase now.

Kabaka Pyramid 2017 Tour Dates

Aug 8 – Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, NE

Aug 9 – Subterranean in Chicago, IL

Aug 12 – Rhode Island Reggae Festival East Providence, RI

Aug 13 – Groove Nation in Montreal, Canada

Aug 14 – LÁnti in Québec City, Canada R

Aug 15 – Tide and Boar Ballroom in Moncton, Canada

Aug 16 – Marquee Club in Halifax, Canada

Aug 19 – RastaFest Reggae festival Toronto, Canada

Aug 20 – Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury, MA

Aug 21 – Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD

Aug 22 – S.O.B.’s in New York, NY

Aug 23 – Hamilton in Washington, DC

Aug 25 – The Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh, NC

Aug 27 – Roux Carre in New Orleans, LA