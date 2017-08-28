Last night (Aug 27), Issa Rae’s Insecure started out with the sweet sounds of Kalis Uchis’ “Tyrant” hit — quite the honor — but heads are still rolling over her newly released Spanish single, “Nuestro Planeta” with Reykon.

The Colombian powerhouses hover gleefully all over the bouncy, love-stricken cut with ease. Fans can expect the habit-forming collaboration to be featured on her forthcoming album, Fool’s Paradise.

For the Gringos, “Nuestro Planeta” translates to “Our Planet” in English.

