Many took notice that the release date of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album fell on a very significant anniversary for her longtime foe, Kanye West. November 10 is the 10th anniversary of his mother Donda’s passing.

While UMG confirmed that there is “no correlation” between Reputation’s release date and Ms. West’s death anniversary, the Internet was still not having it. Fans of the The Life Of Pablo rapper are even throwing a “Hey Mama Day” celebration to commemorate the life of Donda in light of Swift’s release date.

“Basically, Taylor Swift has released a Kanye diss track, taken shots at Kim’s Paris robbery, and has stolen Kanye’s font and cover art style for her new album Reputation,” read the post about the event on the r/Kanye subreddit. “Most importantly she is planning on releasing it on the anniversary of Kanye’s mother, Donda West’s death – November 10.”

The idea is to repeatedly stream the Late Registration track “Hey Mama” on Nov. 10, in order to hopefully propel the song to the number one spot on daily streams over Swift’s songs.

“We are focussing [sic] on a single song as it will be much easier to concentrate our efforts into that, than say a whole album getting to #1,” it continues. There is also an event page on Facebook for the cause. There’s a decent amount of time to amplify the movement, so we’ll see what happens on Nov. 10.