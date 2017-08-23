Kap G Does Whatever It Takes To Win All The “Rings” (Video)

Kap G is the type to keep it real with his fan base in every song and video he makes. For his latest short film off his Super Jefe album, Kap G proves exactly how badly he wants to win by showing off his daily grind and hard ethic on and off the stage in the visuals for his Cardo & Young Exclusive-produced single, “Rings.”

Directed by JD Films, the flick finds the Atlanta native on stage for numerous shows and interviews. Kap also takes us along for some meet-and-greets with his loyal fans of all ages.