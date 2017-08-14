Karrueche Tran has a bone to pick. The 29-year-old actress seemingly clapped back at negative comments that she received after posting a photo of herself in a thong bikini over the weekend.

The pic features Tran dressed as her character, Virginia, from the TNT series, Claws.

“Ya’ll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones,” she tweeted on Monday (Aug. 14). “Constant judgement makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that’s wrong.”

The age of fat transfers and flat tummy tea, may have skewered perceptions of desirable body types, but that doesn’t mean Tran will stop flaunting her petite frame.

“If you don’t like what you see then keep it pushing,” she added.

Peep her full clap back below.

Ya’ll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones ‍♀️ — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

Point is, constant judgement makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that’s wrong. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

If you don’t like what you see then keep it pushing. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

Any ways I love meeeeeeee and idgaf what y’all gotta say. Have a good day y’all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pvaA41jNGP — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

