Katy Perry Releases “Swish Swish” Video Feat. Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry has released the video for “Swish Swish,” her recent-ish single featuring Nicki Minaj. The clip takes the “swish swish” bit literally and shows Perry playing a bizarro game of basketball with or in front of a handful of celebs, including Terry Crews, Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, Molly Shannon, Bill Walton, The Mountain from Game of Thrones (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), and Rich Eisen. Nicki Minaj performs her verse as halftime entertainment. Watch the video below.

This article was originally published on SPIN.