Bay Area rapper Keak da Sneak (born Charles Williams) was recently shot in the early morning hours on Monday (Aug. 21), the East Bay Times reports.

The 39-year-old rapper was wounded at a 76 Gas Station in Richmond, Calif., on Carlson Boulevard and Imperial Way. Authorities arrived on the scene at around 5:30 A.M., according to Richmond Police Lt. Felix Tan.

Immediately after the incident, an ambulance took Williams to a local hospital where he was admitted to the trauma center. Reportedly, he’s in stable condition while authorities await his recovery in efforts to help determine a potential suspect in the shooting.

“They’re working around the clock on this case,” Tan said on Monday evening. “We’re hoping to talk to the victim as soon as he gets recovered enough to speak with us.”

Nonetheless, authorities feel this was something that was planned, and Williams was indeed a target. However, this isn’t an isolated incident. The West Coast rapper was also shot in January and was forced to perform on stage two days later with a cane because of the injury.

“You’ll never understand how valuable life is until it flash before ya eyes,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Gods plan can never be determined by man an fa that I’m still livin an Can’t nothin on this earth stop me!”

Further details for this story are still pending.