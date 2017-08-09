Kelela kills a gang of looks in her “LMK” visuals which feature the goddess strutting her stuff through a packed club’s hallways. As patrons look on in astonishment, she gives a head nod or two to the drooling lurkers.

“The song is directed at a man who’s being weird instead of being honest,” Kelela told The FADER about the song. “Does casual have to be careless? Is wifey the only woman who deserves your respect, and why do you think I want more when I demand it? These are my questions…”

Director Andrew Thomas, who has worked extensively with Björk, is responsible for bringing this stunning picture to life. The singer’s forthcoming debut album, Take Me Apart, is set to be released on Oct. 6.