The world almost stopped when it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole had hopped in the studio to record a joint album. But after getting fans excited for what musical magic was about to come, it looks like they can kiss any hope of hearing that album in the near future goodbye. TDE’s Punch shot down fan’s anticipation in one simple tweet on Aug. 19.

READ: Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards

One Twitter user asked Punch what many fans were wondering on Aug. 19. “When Cole And Kdot dropping that joint project,” they asked. Unfortunately, Punch replied with a very unpopular answer. “Probably never, he wrote.

Probably never — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 19, 2017

I was just playing about that dot and cole joint. It's coming for sure maybe. I don't know it might happen. Probably. Actually hit them 😂😂😂 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2017

But but all hope isn’t lost just yet. After fans began to get rowdy with disappointment, Punch backtracked on his initial comments. “I was just playing about that dot and cole joint. It’s coming for sure maybe. I don’t know it might happen. Probably,” he tweeted. He then directed the pressure to K. Dot and Cole.

READ: J. Cole Executive Produces ‘Raising Bertie’ Docuseries About Coming Of Age In Rural North Carolina

Fans have been requesting a Kendrick and Cole album since 2015. TDE’s Ab-Soul initially spilled the news during an interview on The Breakfast Club in Dec. 2016. While Punch didn’t exactly give fans a clear answer, at least there’s a small possibility we will get to hear their joint project eventually.