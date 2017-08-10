Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, making it his first time ever hitting up on the stage as a solo headliner, according to a press release.

READ: Here’s Why Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN Tour Is One Of The Best Of The Year

The West Coast rapper will be returning to his roots, and will preside onstage at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. In addition to Kung Fu Kenny, other prominent stars like The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry will also take the stage.

READ: Kendrick Lamar Shares His Definition Of A “Wack Artist” With ‘Rolling Stone’

It’s refreshing to see the “Swimming Pools” rapper’s continual wins, from being the main man in one of the year’s most impressive tours to consistently keep doing good deeds. There’s no denying 2017 is Kenny’s year.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live on MTV August 27 at 8:00pm