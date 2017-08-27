The one & only Kendrick Lamar took his alter ego Kung-Fu Kenny to another level at the 2017 Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 27).

Held in Inglewood, California’s The Forum, the Compton native hit the audience and viewers with a performance of “DNA.”. The exhilarating set quickly moved to lit status (literally) after a sword-swinging ninja appeared on fire. Shortly after, Kendrick transitioned into a performance of “HUMBLE.” with a massive flaming cage among a squad of white-dressed ninjas.

READ: ‘DAMN.’ Proves Kendrick Lamar Doesn’t Make “Fun” Music, So Is Drake Better?

Watch the performance down below.