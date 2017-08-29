After creating three newly revamped variations of the Classic “Club C” sneaker with Reebok back in 2016 and into the new year, Kendrick Lamar’s partnership with the brand has officially come to an end. The Compton rapper confirmed a creative deal with Nike via social media, posting to Twitter and Instagram a photo of himself in the classic Nike Cortez.

The 30-year-old has been sporting the old-school shoe over the past few months, most notably in his visuals for the song “Element” from his latest album, DAMN. The caption of his post noted that he has rocked the Nike Cortez “since day one.” Lamar will be joining the ranks of other massive artists who are currently collaborating with Nike, including FKA Twigs and U.K. rapper Skepta. While Reebok may have lost Lamar, it still has multiple collaborative collections in the pipeline, including ones with Machine Gun Kelly, Future and Rae Sremmurd.

Cortez. Since day one.

Billboard has reached out to Lamar for comment and will update accordingly.

