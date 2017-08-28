Even as emergency teams in Houston, Texas report having saved 2,000 residents from Tropical Storm Harvey, many more are still awaiting rescue with officials estimating at least 30,000 residents will be forced into shelters due to the dangerous flooding.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” Elaine Duke, the acting Homeland Security secretary, said during a Monday morning briefing in Washington. “Harvey is still a dangerous and historic storm.”

According to reports, Texas and parts of Louisiana have received at least two feet of rain and a reprieve isn’t expected until the end of the week at the earliest.

While many offer whatever help they can, Kevin Hart took to Instagram Monday (Aug. 28) after being briefed on Hurricane Harvey and announced he would donate $25,000 to the victims, and challenged fellow celebrities to do the same.

#BallerificCharity – #KevinHart donates $25,000 to #HurricaneHarvey relief A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

“I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the Internet, some meaningful some meaningless but we’ve all done em,” Hart said. “I’ve been a person that’s partaken in several of them but at this point I’m going to start a real challenge. I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000.”

At the time of this post, none of Hart’s celebrity friends have answered the call publicly but that does not mean donations haven’t been made privately.

Good looks, Kev.